BEAVERS, Mary T.



Age 101, formerly of Brookville, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at the Springfield Masonic Home, where she had resided for more than 10 years. She was born in Mt. Sterling, OH, to the late Nora and Edmund Tanner. She was also preceded in death by a brother, George Tanner and by her husband, Dr. William E. Beavers. Mary is survived by nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many dear friends from her connections to OES and as an honorary member of the former Brookville Rotary Club. She served as president of the Dayton Women's Club in 1987 and 1988 and was a former member of the Northmont Republican Club. She and Doc also were members of Community United Methodist Church in Brookville, and a life member of VFW post #3288, also in Brookville. Mary and Doc also enjoyed playing golf, and they enjoyed many years as members of Miami Valley Golf Club, where Mary had 3 holes-in-one to her credit. Her other hobbies included reading, cooking and knitting. A Memorial Service will be held at 2pm Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, with a visitation an hour prior to service time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Brookville Area HandiVan Ministry. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to



