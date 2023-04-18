Beatty, Darlene

Beatty (Cheatham), Darlene M.



Darlene Marie Beatty, 82, of Monroe died at home, Sunday, April 16, 2023 after a spirited battle with Parkinson's disease. She was born August 10, 1940 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was the daughter of Harold and Vera (née Harmon) Cheatham and was a 1958 graduate of Mt. Orab High School. She received a Bachelors degree in Elementary Education from Miami University and a Masters of Education from Xavier University. Darlene grew up a farm girl in Williamsburg, Ohio. She touched the lives of generations of children as a devoted and beloved elementary school teacher for over thirty years. Her last teaching assignment began in 1970 at Hayes Elementary School in Hamilton where she taught first and third grade until her retirement in 1997. She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Thomas E. Beatty of Monroe. She is further survived by daughters Jill (Bill) Boughton of Cincinnati and Kendra (Greg) Ratliff of Germantown; son Greg (Pam) Courts of South Lyon, Michigan; step daughters Missy (Cliff) Schaney of Middletown, Tanya (Keith) Snelling of Carlisle and Shelly Beatty of Middletown; eleven grandchildren, Jenny (Saptarshi) Boughton, Ben Boughton, Heath (Kelsey) Davis; Matthew (Kaylee) Davis, Samantha (Jon) Peters; Ross Berquist, Hannah (Kyle) Jordan; Charlie (Cassie) Fields; Denton Fields, Cole (Bri) Snelling, Ashton Snelling; and thirteen great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Ellis of Monroe. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Mueller Hicks Funeral Home & Crematory, 6780 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45005. Funeral service will be Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Mueller Hicks Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment will immediately follow in Mound Cemetery, Monroe, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.muellerfunerals.com

