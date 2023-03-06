BEASLEY, Julia M.
Age 93, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Visitation 9 am-11 am Friday, March 10, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc. 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, OH. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11am. Livestream service to
begin at 11am.
Livestream service link:
www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/
