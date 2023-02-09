X
Dark Mode Toggle

BEARE, Robert

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BEARE, Robert J.

Age 83, of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. Robert was born on March 30, 1939, in Cincinnati, the son of the late Fred and Ann (Deboe) Beare. Prior to his retirement, he had worked as a Mounter in the printing industry at Cloudsley's. Robert is survived by his children, Maryann (Steven) Simpson, Patricia Anglemyer, and Robert (Kinda) Beare; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, Fred Beare. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Louise (Bell) Beare; and sister, Sally Stewart. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

240 Ross Ave

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/hamilton-oh/webb-noonan-kidd-funeral-home/6936?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
BOGDANYI, Andrew
2
TAYLOR, Thomas
3
HEINZ, James
4
PENCE, Rhonda
5
SANDLIN, Foister
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top