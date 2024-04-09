Beardmore, Oliver West



Oliver W. Beardmore passed away on April 6, 2024



He is survived by Barbara (Adkins) his wife of 73 years; three children, Roger (Ann) of Charleston, SC., Mark (Maria) of Sparta, NJ., and Karen Sherman (Michael) of Cape Cod, MA; 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; and his sister, Jean Sweetland of Churchville, NY.



He was predeceased by his parents, a brother, and a sister.



He was born in Wheeling, WV on October 29, 1927. He graduated from Warwood High School in 1945. In World War II, he served in the Army with the 34th Infantry Division in Italy. He graduated from the University of Rochester in 1951 with a bachelor's degree in Organic Chemistry. He worked in the chemical industry for 45 years, retiring as Vice President of Schenectady Chemicals, Inc. in 1996.



After retirement he volunteered for many years as a tour guide at Carillon Historical Park in Dayton. As such, he was known as an authority on the Wright Brothers, and he loved to tell their story to anyone that would listen.



Ollie and Barbara were world travelers, having visited 43 countries, including Russia when it was the USSR.



He was a member of Brewster Baptist Church, Cape Cod, MA.



He served as the President of the Mohawk Golf Club in Schenectady, NY; President of The Criterion Club in Dayton, OH; President of the USGA Miami Valley Masters; and President of the Oakwood Athletic Boosters Club. He was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity and the American Chemical Society. An avid golfer and a longtime member of the Dayton Country Club, he shot his age many times but was most proud of having a hole in one 6 times.



His interment will be at the National Cemetery, Bourne, MA.



