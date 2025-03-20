Bean, Theresa Gayle Jasper



Theresa Gayle Jasper Bean, age 81 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born July 5, 1943 in Hartwell, Ohio the daughter of the late George Jasper and Maxine Rainwater Jasper. She graduated from Beavercreek High School, Class of 1961. During High school she was a Majorette. Theresa earned her Bachelor's in education from Eastern Kentucky University. She married her High School Sweetheart, Stephen Bean. Theresa Worked for Stephen Bell Elementary as a Third Grade Teacher for many years. She was passionate about education and worked to found a peer student learning program to engage academic achievement for all levels of students. During her younger years Theresa was a very social person and often hosted parties and work events. She was an artist: a musician, and especially loved to play the piano. Theresa loved the dramatic arts and dance. She was a member of the Quail Run Racket club and enjoyed playing Tennis, both Singles and Doubles. Theresa was an Avid Reader, especially of mysteries. She also was an avid sports fan and followed Ohio State and Baseball. In her later years she enjoyed walking in nature. Theresa deeply loved her family and she cherished time spent with them. She will be missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her Husband, Stephen Granville Bean, Sister, Sandra Jasper Gould, and her Parents. Theresa is survived by her Son, Nate J. (Laura) Bean; Daughter, Erin E. (Luis A.) Bean Lerma; sisters Sandra (H Larry, daughter Lauren, son Christopher and families,) Cecilia (H. Thomas, son Matthew and families) and sister-in-love Barbara (Steve, daughters Christine, Alison and families). In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Sugarcreek MetroPark endowment. Contributions can be made online at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/TheresaJasperBean or by mailing a check to: Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation, 409 E Monument Ave, Third Floor, Dayton, OH 45402. Funeral Service will be held Friday, March 21, at 2:00PM at the Miami Valley Memory Gardens Chapel, 1639 E Lytle 5 Points Rd, Centerville, OH 45458.



