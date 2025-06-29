Beamon, Derrick Dorain



Age 69, of Nashua, NH, formerly of Dayton, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2025. A 1977 graduate of Wilbur Wright High School and championship wrestler, Derrick proudly served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a Technical Sergeant, and continued his service for 23 years as a civilian at Hanscom AFB. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benny Beamon, Lois (Conley) Robinson and grandparents, Elijah and Violet (Killion) Conley. Survived by siblings Marsha Tekeste, Keith Beamon, Brian Beamon, Maurice Robinson, Michele Robinson, and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation Mon., June 30, 2025 12 PM with funeral, 1 PM at H.H. Roberts Mortuary. Interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com



