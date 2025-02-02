Beam, Charles Edward "Bud"



Beam, Charles Edward "Bud", age 92, of Miamisburg, passed away unexpectedly January 30, 2025 at home. He was born in Franklin, Ohio on September 26, 1932. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Carol; daughter, Christy; his parents, Helen and Sherman; sister, Margie; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Sonny and Ruthie Masters; sister-in-law, Bonnie Bookwalter. Bud is survived by his loving daughters, Cheryl Howard, Cathy Beam, Cindi and husband Alan Hupke, Candy Wilz, and Casey and husband Steve Sherman; grandchildren, Amanda (Steve) Howard, Aram (Shasta) Beam, Stephanie Cox, Zach (Ashley) Wilz, Eric (Tara) Hupke, Nikki Hupke, Blakelee Wilz, Chloe Callison, Cody (Lynn) Callison, and Madison Wilz. He was also Papaw to numerous great grandchildren. He was a veteran who served in the U.S. Coast Guard. His favorite place in the whole wide world was Alaska. He was stationed there in the Coast Guard, and it stole his heart and instilled a love of seafood in him. Bud was a regular at the American Legion Post 165 where he had many friends that he felt were his family. In his retirement, he worked at Pipestone Golf Course keeping the fairways maintained. He enjoyed woodworking and created furniture for friends and family. Bud had a gruff exterior but was kind at heart. He wasn't showy, but he was generous and would do anything for anyone. Bud was active and lived life to the very end. Bud's family will hold a celebration of his life on Saturday, April 12, 2025 from 3-6 PM at the American Legion Post 165. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the American Legion Post 165 in Miamisburg, Ohio. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



