Beam, Carol



Beam, Carol (Mammaw), age 89, passed away January 27, 2024 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, after succumbing to a short illness. She was born in Springboro, Ohio on September 7, 1934. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Christy Beam; her parents, Thelma and Howard Masters; brother and sister-in-law, Sonny and Ruthie Masters; sister, Bonnie Bookwalter; and sister-in-law, Sally Masters. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Charles (Bud) Beam; brother, David Masters; daughters, Cheryl (Mammie) Howard, Cathy (Honey) Drumm, Cindi (Grandma) Hupke, Candy (Mimi) Wilz, and Casey (GiGi) Sherman; and sons-in-law, Alan Hupke and Steve Sherman; grandchildren, Amanda (Steve) Howard, Aram (Shasta) Beam, Stephanie Cox, Zach (Ashley) Wilz, Eric (Tara) Hupke, Nikki Hupke, Blakelee Wilz, Chloe Callison, Cody (Lynn)Callison, and Madison Wilz. She was also Mammaw to numerous great grandchildren. Carol was the Valedictorian of the class of 1952 in Springboro High School. She graduated from Sinclair Community College with a degree in Early Childhood Education. She loved to draw and paint, watch Jordan Spieth play golf on Sundays, eat at Red Lobster, watch movies at the Plaza Theater, and go to La Comedia Dinner Theater. She also enjoyed birdwatching and loved the Great Smoky Mountains. She was a lifelong member of Parkview United Methodist Church in Miamisburg, where she taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and was a long time member of the Nellie Heitz Circle. She loved her home at Otterbein of Springboro and had friends and caregivers that were like family to her. Carol's smile, laugh, and sense of humor will be greatly missed by her family. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren and they adored her. Carol's family will receive friends from 9:30 am until the time of her Celebration of Life at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at Parkview Church, 3713 Benner Rd, Miamisburg with Rev. Darlene Fugate officiating. Final resting place at Springboro Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Plaza Theater in Miamisburg, Ohio.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com