Beach, Stephen

Beach, Reverend Stephen



Reverend Stephen Beach went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 5th, 2024.



Born 2/16/1935 to Harold and Jean (McKay) Beach in Detroit, MI. He grew up with his siblings in Grand Rapids, MI and graduated from Ottawa Hills H.S.



Later in life he graduated from Michigan State University, and after studies was ordained a United Methodist minister, serving churches in Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio.



He is preceded in death by his dedicated wife of 55 years Julie Ellen (DeHaan) Beach.



He will lovingly be remembered by his children, Sandra (Tim) Millsap of Ionia, MI; Martha (Tom) Koole of Springboro, OH; Lori Beach of Phoenix, AZ and Paul (Sue) Beach of Rochester Hills, MI. Also, his grandchildren Amy Doyle-Hinojosa (Robert Hinojosa); Beth (Chad) Frazier; Joshua (Katelyn) Beach; and Samuel and Emma Beach. In addition, great grandchildren Blaine, Charles and Iley Doyle and Tatum Beach. Also surviving, his sister Carolyn (Dan) Davis of Cedar Springs, MI; brother David (Kris) Beach of Harvard, IL and brother-in-law William DeHaan of Grand Rapids, MI.



Stephen blessed many people but more importantly he was blessed by the many people God put in his life. He loved the church, his family, jazz, and Charles Schultz (Charlie Brown). He touched many lives through his sermons and friendships. There is no doubt his legacy will follow him into heaven.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com