Baynes, Donald L.



Age 86, of Fairfield, Ohio passed away on Saturday April 12, 2025 at Hospice of Cincinnati, Blue Ash. He was born on September 24, 1938 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of Merle H. and Marguerite (Zimmerer) Baynes. He attended St. Ann School and graduated from Hamilton Catholic High School in 1955. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1959. On October 20, 1990, in Fairfield, Ohio he married Gale A. Ward. He was employed by the City of Fairfield as Waste Water Superintendent for 29 years, retiring in 1996. He was a member of AmVets and V.F.W. Post #1069. He is survived by his wife, Gale; his children, Michael (Tricia) Baynes, Kathy (Tim) Abbott and Allison (Jeff) Van Natta; his step-children, Lance (Terina) Faig and Ami (James) Manley; 8 grandchildren and 9 great- grandchildren; sisters, Betty Trautwein and Patty (Ken) Seaton; brother Michael Baynes; his faithful Furry companion Miller; also many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Matthew Baynes in 2015. Graveside Funeral Services will be held at St. Stephen Cemetery 1314 Greenwood Ave., Hamilton on Wednesday April 23, 2025 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to Honor Flight Tri-State, 8627 Calumet Way, Cincinnati, Ohio 45249, in Don's memory. Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com