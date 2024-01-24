Baxter, Ima

Baxter (Poynter), Ima Lee



Age 92, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday January 21, 2024, at her home. Born in Laurel County, Kentucky, to the late Hobert and Leatha Poynter. Ima was united in marriage to Ira Baxter on Nov. 23, 1949. Ima was retired from Avon in Springdale, Ohio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ira Baxter; great granddaughter, Hannah Ferneding, and by her sister, Joyce Willis. Ima is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Wright (Dan); granddaughters, Amy Ferneding (Mark), and Tammy Wright; great grandchildren, Jillian Craft, Paige, Travis, and Emily Ferneding; sister, Myrna Watkins (J.R.); and by several nieces and nephews. Visitation for Ima will be from 11am until 12pm on Thursday January 25, 2024, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where her funeral service will be held at 12pm with John Gill officiating. Burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery in Keavy, Kentucky. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com