Bausman, Arthur W. "Art"



Arthur W Bausman (Arte Williams), 76, of Dayton, OH joined the circus in the sky on June 19th, 2025. A 1967 graduate of Wilbur Wright High School, Art is preceded in death by his wife Patricia Kelley Bausman, and parents Paul F and Edith M Bausman. Art is survived by his daughter Anna "Kate" Bausman, sister Karen Bausman Gildow, brother Thomas Bausman Sr, niece Amanda Riggins, nephew Thomas Bausman, Jr. and a host of family and friends worldwide. Art's greatest joy in life was making people smile. From high school drama productions, to traveling as a clown with the circus, and even wearing a certain pair of "big red shoes" for many years, he was happiest while performing. Art was an accomplished magician, and an entertainer through and through, bringing joy and wonder to countless lives throughout the years. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff of the Oaks of West Kettering, and Ohio's Hospice. A memorial visitation for Art will be held on Tuesday, July 8th, 2025 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek. At 1:00pm there will be a brief memorial for friends and family to share remarks and memories about Art. Following the memorial, inurnment will be at Valley View Memorial Gardens, where a Magicians' Broken Wand Ceremony will also take place. After the services at the cemetery, guests are welcome to join the family at Marion's Piazza in Beavercreek (Art loved Marion's). In support and remembrance of Art, guests are encouraged to share in his love of Hawaiian, retro and bowling shirts by wearing the same. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton and Tenth Life Cat Rescue.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com