Baumgardner, Raymond E.



Raymond E. Baumgardner, age 72, passed away on June 16, 2025. He was born on July 4, 1952, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Charles M. and Barbara Baumgardner. Raymond spent most of his life working in or around Springfield. He also served our country as part of the United Sates Army. After three years of service, Raymond returned home and married the love of his life, Shelby. In addition to his parents Raymond was preceded in death by his wife, Shelby; daughter, Christiana "Fergie" Ferguson; son, Raymond "Joey" Baumgardner and brother, Charles. Raymond is survived by his grandsons: Jordan Sticklen, Bryce Baumgardner, and Hayden Baumgardner; great grandson, Luka; son in law, Lon Ferguson; nephew, Chase (Jeanette) Baumgardner; and special family friend, Delores Snyder, she was a true friend. Raymond wanted to send a special thank you to Dr. Eriksen and his wonderful staff and nurses who took great care of him and Shelby for so many years. A graveside service will be held at Ferncliff Cemetery on Friday, June 20, 2025 at 12:30pm. Arrangements entrusted to RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com







