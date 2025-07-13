Bauman, Robert

Obituaries
3 hours ago
X

Bauman, Robert "Bob"

Robert "Bob" Bauman, 93, of Kettering, passed away July 8, 2025. He was a retired NCR employee and U.S. Army veteran. Preceded in death by wife Mary Jean. Visitation will be held on July 15, 2025, from 5 PM to 7 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home in Centerville. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10:30 AM on July 16, 2025, at Church of the Incarnation in Centerville. Bob will be laid to rest at Heritage Hills Memory Gardens in Springboro.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, & Receptions - Centerville Chapel

820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd

Dayton, OH

45459

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
Klopsch, Brandon
2
Hollo, Cynthia
3
Johnson, Carl
4
Clements, Suellen
5
Anderson, Ann