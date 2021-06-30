BAUJAN, Michelle M.



Age 62 of Dayton, passed away at Hospice of Dayton on June 28, 2021. Daughter of Dr. George E. Baujan and Mary (Berner) Baujan.



Michelle attended Archbishop Alter High School ('77), Miami Valley School of Nursing ('83), Bachelor of Science in Nursing ('15).



Michelle worked as a surgical nurse for her entire career, most recently working at Miami Valley Hospital.



Michelle was a very devoted to her profession and loved camping, skiing, motorcycles, sewing her own clothes, and the Browns.



Preceded in death by Dr. George E. Baujan (father).



Survived by: Mother: Mary Baujan. Siblings: Suzanne Baujan, George Baujan (Gena), Annette Murray (Mike), Melissa Davis (Aaron), Angela Baujan. Nephews and Nieces: Lauren Murray, Megan Brockman (Robby), Austin Murray, Claire Davis,



William Davis, Matthew Davis.



The family will greet friends Thursday, from 5-8pm, July 1, 2021, at The Westbrock Funeral Home, (1712 Wayne Avenue). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St Charles Borromeo Church, (4500 Ackerman Blvd., in Kettering) Friday, July 2, 2021, with visitation at Church from 10:30am until Mass at 11:00am.



Michelle's final resting place will be Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can made to either of the two following entities:



-Montgomery County Medical Society Alliance foundation (scholarships for nursing and medical school students in the Dayton area). Checks can be made to: MCMSA Foundation, 5065 Rolling Woods Trail, Kettering, Ohio 45429.



-Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Checks can be made to Hospice or HospiceofDayton.org/donations. Checks made out to Hospice of Dayton Foundation with Michelle's name in the memo.

