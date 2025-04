Baudendistel, Carol L.



Baudendistel, Carol Loreen age 69 of Tipp City, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 2, 2025. She was born August 28, 1955 in Batavia, Ohio to Lorin (deceased) and Ruth Streine (Young) Baudendistel. Carol's partner of 28 years Jerry Kozuh survives her. Visitation 4-6 PM, Thursday, April 10, 2025 and Funeral Service 1 PM the following day at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, Tipp City.



