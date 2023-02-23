BATTLE, Mackenzie N.



Age 29, of Huber Heights, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 19, 2023. Mackenzie was a graduate of Wayne High School class of 2012 and was a one on one Para Professional for Huber Heights City Schools. Mackenzie is survived by her husband, Sydney Battle, Jr.; son, Sydney III; father, Terry M. Walton of Huber Heights; mother, Barbara (Charles) Turner of Dayton; brother, Brandon (Heather) Walton of Troy; sisters, Kali, Kami and Kelli Turner; aunt, Lesley Walton of Dayton; nephews and nieces, Brett and Riley Walton, Kole, King, Keilani and Kye Battle; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Sydney Sr. and Francine Battle of Englewood; sister-in-law, Brooke Battle; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Roy and Mitzi Walton. Funeral service 11 AM Monday, February 27, 2023, at New Season Ministry, 5711 Shull Road with Pastor Jason Bunger officiating. Interment David's Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-5 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mackenzie's memory, to her son, Sydney N. Battle III, c/o First Financial Bank.

