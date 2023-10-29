Battle, Louise M.



age 88, of Trotwood, Ohio passed October 15, 2023. She leaves to cherish her memories, daughters Kimberly (Ivan) Powell and Leslie (Eddie) Thomas; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 11AM at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 5370 Dayton-Liberty Rd, Dayton, OH. Visitation 10:00AM - 11:00AM. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery, Trotwood, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, the American Diabetes Association, or Susan Komen for the Cure. (H.H. Roberts Mortuary)



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral