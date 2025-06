Batey (Turner), Cora B.



Cora B. (Turner) Batey, 100, of Hilliard, OH, formerly of Springfield, died May 30, 2025. Services June 10, 2025, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1171 S Yellow Springs, St, Springfield. Visitation 11:00 am, service 12:00 pm. Arrangements by Mortuary Beekeeper, Springfield, OH.



