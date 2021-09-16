BASS, Norma



Age 82, of Killeen, Texas, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Rev. JD Grisby officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

