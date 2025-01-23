Bass, Margaret Lavern



Margaret Lavern Bass, age 94, of Englewood, OH, departed this life Saturday, January 18, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Friday, January 24, 2025 at Phillips Temple Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd., Trotwood, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



