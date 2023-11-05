Barwick, Linda Marie



Linda Marie Barwick, age 75, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Memorial service 11 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Calling hour 10 am at which time family will receive friends.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral