Bartusch, Sara

Bartusch (Quakenbush), Sara "Jane"



75, of Oakwood, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 23, 2024. Jane and her husband of 51 years, Robert "Bob", owned and managed the Stockyards Inn for over 30 years. Even after it's closing, the restaurant continues to be a great place of stories, memories and laughter for so many of their friends and family. Family & Friends are invited to gather from 10am to 12 noon, March 2nd at Routsong Funeral Home Kettering Chapel (2100 E Stroop RD), where the funeral service will begin at 12 PM. Jane will be laid to rest Sunday, March 3rd at Crown Hill Cemetery in Centerville, Indiana, near her parents and brother Bobby. For Full Obituary please visit www.Routsong.com



