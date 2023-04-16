Barton, Charles

Barton Jr., Charles Hale



Charles Hale Barton Jr., age 73 of Tipp City, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023 in the VA Hospice, Dayton. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on May 10, 1949 the son of Charles Hale Sr. & Mary Jacqueline (Crider) Barton. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Marines where he served in the Vietnam War and earned 2 Purple Hearts. He was a member of the American Legion and VFW Posts and also was a sheetrock finisher for many years. He is survived by his son Chad Barton; niece Krista (Brad) Wagner; nephew Kyle (Sarah) Sheer; great nephew Hudson Sheer; great nieces Kennedy Sheer and Keira Wagner; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins including his special cousin Teresa Johnson; and also many friends including his two special friends Kirk Gosnell and T-Bird. He is preceded in death by his parents; son Sean Matthew Barton; and his sister Sharon Gale (Barton) Sheer. He was a loving father, uncle, cousin and friend and will be missed by all who knew him. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. Burial will follow in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, Dayton. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

