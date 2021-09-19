BARTOL, Thomas Joseph



Age 90, of Miamisburg, passed away September 6, 2021. He was born March 20, 1931, in Appleton, Wisconsin, to the late Wanda and Joseph Bartol. He loved music, hiking, woodworking, clock making, learning and helping others. A graduate of Marquette University with a degree in Electrical engineering, he also earned advanced degrees from The Ohio State University. Tom retired as a civilian from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his daughter Susan (Bartol) Beers and brother, Hubert



Bartol. Tom is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Ann; sister Joan (Bartol) Navickas, sons: James (Chris St George) Bartol and Thomas (Barbara Moss) Bartol; daughters: Kathryn (Gary)



Haynes, Patricia (Mark) Stipich; grandchildren: Sarah Bartol, Monica (Grant) Fahnhorst, Michael Stipich, Daniel Stipich,



Joseph Stipich, John Stipich, Luke Bartol, Silas Bartol, and great-granddaughter Margot Fahnhorst; nieces and nephews. He sang with the St. Henry Parish choir for 50 years, also with the Dayton Liederkranz and other local choirs. Tom shared his life volunteering in many organizations including: Boy Scouts Miami Valley Hospital, Bethany Lutheran Village, Miamisburg High School, Whitewater Valley Railroad, Cox Arboretum. Tom was an active member of Saint Henry Parish, 6696 Springboro Pike. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Sept. 25, 2021, at 10:30 am at Saint Henry, with burial following at Saint Kateri Preserve in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the St. Vincent de Paul, stvincentdayton.org or Hospice of Dayton, in memory of Tom.

