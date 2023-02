BARTFIELD (Gardner), Barbara Jean



Age 76, of West Chester, OH, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in Cincinnati.



Pastor Bryan Meadows will officiate a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023, in the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 321 N. Main St., Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311. Burial will be in Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky, Ohio.