Barry Wilson

Barry Alan Wilson, 66, passed away peacefully on 11/25/25 in Hamilton, OH. He was born on January 31, 1959, to Albert L. Wilson and Susan (Hacker) Wilson in Hamilton, OH. Barry's parents expressed concern about delays in his development but, it was not until he was 2 years old the doctor diagnosed Down Syndrome. He recommended placing him in an institution. His parents had the faith, courage, and commitment to defy those recommendations and cared for him their entire lives. At the age of 90, his mother was no longer able to care for him, and they moved to the home of his sister and her friend. With the support of family, friends, the long-term waiver program, nursing agencies, his medical team, and hospice, he was loved and cared for at home-never going to a residential facility. The school program for children with cognitive deficits was in The Presbyterian Church on Front Street and in Monroe Elementary School, both in Hamilton. His classroom aide was Roxanne (Cox) Welch, who became a life-long friend. To attend school, he needed to live in the city limits of Hamilton. His parents sold the house they had built in Collinsville and moved "to town." Eventually, Fair Acres Center was funded and built. He enjoyed being with his classmates, teachers, and aides. He was on the Buccos basketball team and took part in Special Olympics. He graduated in June 1981. He continued to get together with friends Gary Smith, Eric Heidler and Cathy Elam after graduation.



He loved "going out to eat." He especially liked pizza and German chocolate cake, which he requested each year for his birthday. He was very easy-going and grateful for time spent together. His sister took him on an outing but experienced car trouble on I-275, resulting in the car being towed to the dealership. They waited there and eventually got food to eat at the dealership. At the end of the day, he said, "I had a good time today." He also loved family gatherings. He had many aunts, uncles and cousins and loved the hugs and food at family reunions. He also enjoyed going to many weddings and dancing with the bride. His Aunt Sylvia, who he called Aunt "Sivie", visited often. She took Barry and her sister, Susan, to the grocery store, yard sales, and out to eat. She and Barry shared a love of Star Trek and scary movies. He has four nieces and nephews. When they were young, he attended many of their activities-Grandparents Day, concerts, dance recitals, trick or treating, swimming, birthday, and holiday celebrations. During these gatherings, he always knew where the camera was and was ready with a smile. His brother-in-law, David, along with David's parents and extended family included Barry in their celebrations. He called David's Dad "Grandpa" and enjoyed gatherings with David's siblings and their families: Paul, Jonny (Agnes), Jackie (Ray), and Laurens (Linda). Barry enjoyed listening and dancing to music by Michael Jackson, the Bee Gees, Monkees, and Partridge Family. He had an acoustic and electric guitar and strummed while singing along as he played their records. His family joked that the finished basement was his apartment with a stereo, TV, and pool table. He was known to pretend to smell something burning on the stove upstairs to encourage his mom to get out of his space. Barry also liked to swim, a skill he developed through his school program's field trips to the YWCA and later in the pool at Fair Acres Center. He preferred to swim under water, taking a big breath and swimming the length of the pool. This often scared those who were watching him on the deck of the pool. He took part in the bowling league for people with disabilities and later enjoyed bowling on his Wii. He also enjoyed playing slot machines, computer games, Putt Putt golf, shooting baskets, and arm wrestling. He considered himself a muscle man and lifted weights at the YMCA and at home. His Dad took him to karate classes, and he was proud of breaking a board with his bare hands. He and his Dad enjoyed watching Big Time Wrestling and saw it live at Cincinnati Gardens. Hulk Hogan later became his favorite wrestler. Barry liked to watch TV. His long-time favorites were Star Trek, Lost In Space and Batman. He went to Ticonderoga, NY and had his picture taken with William Shatner aboard a simulated Enterprise. He liked Love Boat and Fantasy Island. When they were on, he wanted a glass of "wine" on the snack tray next to his chair so he could join them in a toast at the end of Fantasy Island. He liked to imitate TV characters like James Cagney "You dirty rat!" Or, at church, famously saying Clark Gable's line, "Scarlet, my dear, I don't give a damn!" He also imitated friends and family. He loved to make people laugh and was able to make a situation less tense with his sense of humor. If he was being rushed or corrected and a countdown started, at 2, he would say "2 and a half". If he was messing around and was jokingly threatened with a "knuckle sandwich," he would say, "Oh good, I love knuckles." He also made his family laugh when he pretended to speak French, Japanese, or use American Sign Language. Barry was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Parents, and all his aunts and uncles. He is survived by his sisters Bonnie Wilson and Pam Vernot (David) and family friend Carol Stoudt, He is also survived by nieces and nephews whom he lovingly gave special nicknames: Ben Vernot "Bennie" (Louisa Jauregui), Julia Brooker "Jonathan" (Matt "Vern"), Sarah Saylors "Shortcake" (Robert), and Corey Vernot "Big Boy" (Siana). He is also survived by his great nieces and nephews Elijah, Max, Quinn, Hugo, René, Simone, Isaac, Alice, Eddie, Maya, Nora, and a soon to be born baby great nephew. Survivors also include many cousins, David's extended family, and long-time friends Theresa, Mary, and Jane Kirsch. For more than 20 years, Dr. Tim Freeman, who specialized in providing care for adults with Down Syndrome (and other developmental delays) provided his medical care. He diagnosed and treated him with conditions that are common for adults with Down Syndrome. In 2022, Dr. Freeman passed away, and Dr. Lauren Wang became his physician. She and her team at the newly founded Timothy Freeman, MD, Center for Developmental Delays provided him with excellent care. Those team members include Erin Burkey BSN RN, Catriona Shaughnessy CNP, and Hope Tallant RD. His motor skills to chew and safely swallow declined and required him to have a tracheostomy and g-tube to avoid pneumonia. He gradually lost all the skills he had worked so hard to acquire. In February 2025, Hospice of Cincinnati became part of the team with an emphasis on keeping him comfortable and pain free. His team included Lynn Dunn, Kari Randall, Amanda Hagedorn, Kim Hotel and Zach Maloney. They, in addition to other nurses and aides, excelled at listening, providing support and helping with complex medical needs. Barry's life was an example of how to have a good relationship with others and live with kindness and without judgement. He was aware of the unkind stares and rude comments he sometimes encountered. This person who doctors advised should not be able to live with his family and whose cognitive abilities were well below that of most people, had the ability to know when people were unkind. One day he asked why people stare at him, and being unable to understand why people act so unkindly to those who are different, his sister told him it is because he is so handsome. His family and friends had so many laughs and fun with him and developed a better understanding of gratitude and making the most of what you have. We miss his smile, jokes, silly faces, and the love he shared. He enriched our lives, and we are thankful for the opportunity to share his life. His memory and the lessons he taught will live in our hearts forever. His funeral will be at Rose Hill Funeral Home and Burial Park, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH on Friday 12/5/2025. Visitation is from 12:00 to 1:00 and the funeral service from 1:00 to 2:00. A brief graveside service will follow at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Timothy Freeman, MD, Center for Developmental Disabilities, 2830 Victory Parkway, Cincinnati, OH 45206, or to: Hospice of Cincinnati, specify Butler County location, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263–3597.



