BARRY, Rita Ann age 94, of Riverside, Ohio died June 1, 2024 at Southview Medical Center. She was born on August 20, 1929 in Dayton, Ohio to parents Joseph and Dolores (Hery) Schmid. Rita was a graduate of St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing, retiring after 25 years of office nursing.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Jack; an infant twin daughter, Mary; her parents, Joseph and Dolores Schmid; her sisters Delores Mark and Sr. Rosemary Schmid SC and Sister-in-Law Mary Schmid.



Rita is survived by her son, Kevin (Faye) Barry of Beavercreek; 3 daughters, Kathleen (Stephen) Arndts of Oakwood; Sheila (Michael) O'Reilly of Columbus; Maureen (David) Bowman of Allen, TX; and brother Jack Schmid. Eight grandchildren, Dr. Meghan Arndts and Nathan (Natisha) Arndts, Madalyn (Michael) Pratt and Ryan Barry, Kelly Harnett and Patrick Harnett, Colleen (Douglas) Ferguson and Alannah Gates. Her great grandchildren, Landon Bierman, Kellen and Grayson Arndts and Zaylee Bowman, Archer Ferguson and Micah Haskin; and many treasured nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Helen Catholic Church, 605 Granville Place, Riverside, Ohio 45431 on Thursday, June 13, 2024 at 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends and loved ones prior to Mass from 10:00  11:00 AM at the church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers contributions in memory of Rita may be made to St. Helen Church Food Cupboard, 605 Granville Place, Riverside, Ohio 45431 or St. Vincent Hotel for the Homeless, 120 W. Apple Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402. Arrangements by Tobias Funeral Home  Beavercreek Chapel.



