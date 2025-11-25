Barry Miller

MILLER, Barry E.



age 84, of Liberty Township, passed away on Saturday, November 22, 2025 at Liberty Place Memory Care. Barry was born on February 16, 1941, the son of George and Helen (Johnson) Miller. He graduated from Central High School and was a U.S. Army Veteran. Barry married Aleen Johnson on October 12, 1975 in Attica, Indiana. He was self-employed as a home builder for most of his working life. Barry was a member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church in West Chester. Barry's life revolved around his family, caring for his yard and many weed-free gardens. He is survived by his wife, Aleen Miller, Liberty Township, his children; Anita (Ronnie) Noe, Ross Township, Rebecca Spitznagel, West Chester, and Robert Miller, Hamilton, a sister, Nancy Dyer, Cheviot, 10 grandchildren; Trevor, Zachary, Haylee, Madison, Randi, Gavin, Robert Jr., Landon, Preston, and Oliver, and 4 great grandchildren. Barry was preceded in death by his brother, Don Miller, and 3 sisters, JoAnn Makin, Carol Cornelius, and Sandy Cipilone. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 26, 2025 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio, 45013 with Pastor Lowell Mickelson officiating. Burial will follow at Collinsville Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 26, 2025 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Association, Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 720 E. Pete Rose Way, Suite 330, Cincinnati, OH, 45202. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



