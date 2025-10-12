Barry Cook Sr.

Cook Sr, Barry E.



Age 68, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, September 26, 2025. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, October 17, 2025, at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 2067 N Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45406 with Rev David Fox officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



