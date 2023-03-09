Barnhart, Marvin E. "Barney"



Marvin E. (Barney) Barnhart 93, of Centerville passed away February 23, 2023, at Fox Run Fairborn. He was born in North Hampton, Ohio, November 28, 1929, son of Harold and Gladys (Riley) Barnhart. Marvin graduated from North Hampton High School in 1947. He served his country in the United States Air Force, stationed in Panama. He attended Manchester College and the Ohio Northern University School of Pharmacy. He had a fulfilling career as a Pharmacist for Fidelity Pharmacy in Oakwood, Ohio and was the manager until his retirement. He loved riding his bike on the bike path, fishing and was very active playing sports, especially tennis, throughout his life. He is survived by his cousins, Katherine Pullins, Lois Lloyd, & John Barnhart. There will be a graveside service for friends and family at Myers Cemetery, 2785 N. Hapmton Rd, Springfield, OH, Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3:00 pm. Arrangements entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home.



