Barnhart, Donna J.



Donna J. Barnhart



04/17/1930 -11/01/2023



Donna was born April 17, 1930 in Springfield, Ohio, where she lived her entire life. She slipped quietly into death on November 1, 2023. She is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Kenneth E. Barnhart, who passed away just twenty days earlier. They were married August 15, 1952, at the Springfield Church of the Brethren. And so a great love story began. Donna was a multi-talented lady. She cooked, baked, and sewed for her family and friends, never asking for anything in return. Although she left school without graduating, she proudly obtained her GED in 1980. Way to go, Donna! Donna didn't work outside the home, but she bowled in a league, belonged to a walking group and traveled around with Kenneth. She was involved with the Springfield and Donnels Creek Church of the Brethren; and Bethel Baptist Church. Among her activities were quilting with the Ladies' Aid, mincemeat making, Strawberry Festival, the Donnels Creek newsletter, fellowship groups and Sunday School and making baby caps for Bethel Baptist to distribute. She is survived by daughter Diana (Lewis), son-in-law Timothy Lewis, 2 grandsons and 4 great-grandsons, sister Patty (Leffel) Sheets, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Also preceding her in death were her parents, Carl and Edith (Leitschuh) Leffel, and brothers Dick, Floyd, and Robert Leffel. Donna always loved butterflies. If you attend the service, please wear something with a butterfly, flower, or a bright piece of clothing! She would be pleased to see a beautiful display. A memorial service will be held 11:00 am. Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at Bethel Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers you may donate to Ohio Valley Hospice, BrightSpring Hospice Foundation: www.ohiovalleyhospice.com Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

