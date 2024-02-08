Barnett, Tayonna Rashaundra



Tayonna Rashaundra Barnett, age 19, was born on April 1, 2004, in Dayton, Ohio. Tayonna passed away unexpectedly on February 4, 2024, after a medical emergency at home. Visitation 9 am- 11 am Friday, February 9, 2024 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 North Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Funeral service begins at 11 am. Interment Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Tayonna's memory to SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center, https://www.sicsa.org/individual-giving/general-donations/, or The Humane Society of Greater Dayton, https://hsdayton.org/get-involved/donate/.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com