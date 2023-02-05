X
Dark Mode Toggle

BARNETT, Cassandra AMERSON

Obituaries
1 hour ago

AMERSON BARNETT,

Cassandra Faye

Age 58, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Valley Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 4201 W. Hillcrest Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45406, with Pastor Raleigh Thornton officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Ferguson, Frances
2
DAWSON, Barbara
3
BUSCEMI, WILLIAM
4
AUKEMAN, Ruth
5
BOWELL, Paul
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top