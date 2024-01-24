Barnes, Terrence Michael



Barnes, Terrence Michael, better known as Terry, left his earthly vessel on January 16th 2024, in the loving presence of his sons to join his beloved wife. Terry, born April 18th 1943, was an avid fisherman, golfer, lover of dogs, proud USMC Vietnam Veteran, and surfing enthusiast. Terry considered Hatteras Island in North Carolina a second home and would spend several weeks there every year. Terry was a collector of sorts; collecting experiences and always up for the challenge of learning new hobbies, practicing and refining new and old skills, and meeting new people. Terry knew no strangers. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Barnes and parents, Elmer C. and Mary Starrick Barnes. He is survived by his two sons, Andrew and Stephen Barnes; his siblings, Linda Moeller and Christopher Barnes; three grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Springfield, Ohio on Saturday January 27th 2024 at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Michelle Boomgaard officiating. His ashes will lie beside that of his wife, Susan. There will be a celebration of life following the service at his son AJ's home. Memorial contributions may be made in Terry's name to Wags Inn Lodging & Canine Charities Rescue. The family is being served by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



