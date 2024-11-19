Barnes, Sharon

Barnes (Shaw), Sharon J.

The Family will receive friends on Thursday, November 21, 2024 from 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Barnes Funeral Home, 220 East Main Street, Eaton, Ohio and one hour prior to service at the church. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 22, 2024 at the Concord Church, 2225 Concord - Fairhaven Road, (Dixon Township) Eaton, Ohio. The interment will be held in Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton at 2:00 P.M. on Friday.

Funeral Home Information

Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc. - Eaton

220 East Main Street

Eaton, OH

45320

https://www.barnesfuneralhome.com

