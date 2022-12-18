BARNES, Georgenia Lee



Age 70, of Dayton, passed away December 12, 2022. She was born January 15, 1952, in Dayton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis James Huber; father, George Washington Huber; husband, Waylen Henry Barnes, Sr.; grandson, Tommy Lee David Owens; son, Waylen Henry Barnes Jr.; and great-granddaughter, Sequoia Gail Buckland. Georgenia is survived by her mother, Virginia Huber; children: Kathryn Harris, Angela Palcic (Tom), Amanda Davis (Blain) and Eric Barnes; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers: Terry Oyer (PJ) and Jerry Oyer (Bobbie); sister, Patricia Haller (Tom); many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Georgenia "Georgie" Barnes was a Christian soul who loved Jesus, music and dancing around the house. Her love and devotion to family was immeasurable and never-ending. Georgie was up for a good conversation anytime as well as a good game of Rummy or Spades with the family. Some of her favorite things were Elvis, Pepsi~Cola and Red Velvet Cake. We sure are going to miss seeing those beautiful blue eyes and bright smile light up the room. Rest in Heaven Mama. Give everyone up there our love. Visitation will be held from 4-6 pm on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 6 pm. Georgenia will be laid to rest at Sands Springs Cemetery in Monterey, TN, at a later date and will be announced by the family. To share a memory of Georgenia or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

