BARNES, Curtis

BARNES, Jr., Curtis



Founder and director of Cobalt Blue Fine Arts visual artist



management agency, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 21st at the age of 57. Barnes was born June 19, 1964, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Curtis Sr. and



Dorothy Barnes. He graduated from Wilbur Wright High School in 1982, and served in the U.S. Air Force for nearly 10 years. He is survived by his wife, Mary Barnes; daughter, Janae Casto (Aaron); two grandsons, Josiah and Isaiah Ayers; mother, Dorothy Barnes; brothers, Dalton Pitt (Teresa) and



Kevin Robinson (Dawn), and sisters, Diana Cary (Maurice) and Danita Sani (Moustapha); and a host of nieces, nephews,



cousins, friends, colleagues, and loving friend Shakera Jones. Barnes was predeceased by his father, Curtis Barnes, Sr.; and two sisters, Doris Barnes and Denise "Lyons" Lipkins. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3426 W. Second St.,



Dayton, OH, with Pastor Therman C. Sampson II, Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service.



Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home. Online condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com. Due to COVID-19, masks are required.

