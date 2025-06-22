BARLAGE, Barbara A.



Barbara Barlage (Brinkman) passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 12 with her loving family around her. Barbara was 83 years old and resided at the Englewood, Ohio home where her and the love of her life, Elmer, raised their three daughters. Barbara will be laid to rest next to her love on Wednesday, June 25 at Calvary Cemetary. Friends and family visitation is 10:30-11:30 and service starts at 11:30 am in the Calvary Chapel. The family hopes you will join them at a luncheon at Dublin Pub from 1-4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Barb's favorite charities such as Hospice of Dayton, Alzheimer's Association and American Heart Association. The WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME- DAYTON, is serving the family. Barb's complete life tribute may be viewed and shared by visiting www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



