Barker, Mary

2 hours ago
Barker, Mary F.

entered heavenly rest on July 21, 2025, at the age of 97. She is survived by loving family and friends. Viewing 9AM, Saturday, August 2, 2025 at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 519 Liscum Dr. Mass of Christian Burial follows at 10AM. Burial: Monday, August 4, 2025, 11AM, Dayton National Cemetery.

