Barker, Herbert Dale



BARKER, Herbert Dale, age 76, of Dayton, passed away Friday, July 4, 2025 at Miami Valley Hospital. Herbert was a Tool & Die Maker at Lahm Tool, retiring after 50 years of service. He was a member of the Polish Club, Polish National Alliance and American Legion Post 707. Herbert was preceded in death by his parent, Normal & Marylee Barker; brother, Lloyd Barker. He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Donna C.; Herb was the love of her life; brothers, Donald (Judy) Barker, Ronald (Diana) Barker; sister-in-law, Ann (Jerry) Jarvis; special friends, Mike & Teresa Adcock; nieces, nephews, and many other relatives & friends.



Private services at the convenience of the family. The family expresses a special thank you to Miami Valley Hospital-Burn Unit for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Herbert's memory. "Go Rest High on that Mountain" Herb. Funeral services entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com