BARKER, Donna Jean "DJ"



Age 70, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, in Dayton, Ohio. Donna "DJ" was a loving Auntie to every child in our family throughout her life. Donna never married nor had children of her own, but every niece and nephew has countless stories of an adventure with their Auntie DJ. She made children feel special wherever she went. Donna devoted her life to teaching children, whether it was Bible study or school settings. She taught at Northmont School in Englewood, OH, Maria Joseph



Pre-school, Englewood, OH, and Stanton Elementary, Alliance, OH. She had a degree in handicapped learning, where she worked one on one with disabled children. It was her calling in life to teach and to worship her Lord and Savior. Donna was preceded in death by her parents: Milford Barker and Ina Hamm Binion Barker; sisters: Susan Barker, Louise Barker Pelamati and Goldie Barker Ball; brothers: Larry Barker,



Kenneth Barker (Linda), Clarence Barker, Carl Barker and Rick Barker. Donna is survived by her sisters: Dorothy Barker Elkins and Deborah Barker Sammons; brother, Gary Barker (Dorene); sisters-in-law: Dona Barker, Betty Barker and Tawney Barker; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation will be held from 3-5 pm on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Donna's memory to either the American Cancer Society - Dayton Chamber, 4540 Cooper Road, Suite 100, Blue Ash, OH 45242 or Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, 93 N. Broad St., Unit B., Brevard, NC 28712. To share a memory of DJ or leave a special message for her



