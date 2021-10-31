BARE, John N.



58, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on September 10, 1963, the son of Robert N. and Marjorie Ann (Geiser) Bare. He is survived by his mother, Ann, with whom he made his home; an uncle and aunt, Glen E. and Terry Bare; and



several cousins, Lisa (Tommy) Culp and Stacey Bare (Steve Demjen), Morris Ivanchuck, Stacey Ivanchuck, Bryce Ivanchuck, Ruby Culp and Lila Culp. He was preceded in death by his



father in 2019. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday in Ferncliff Cemetery with Pastor Darcy Metcalf



presiding. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at



