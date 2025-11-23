Barbara Webner

Webner, Barbara N.



Barbara N. Webner, age 89 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at Hillspring of Springboro, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 9, 1936, in Louisville, KY, the daughter of the late Louis & Kathryn (Harsh) Norheimer. Mrs. Webner was a retired employee of Kettering Health Network – Main Campus with 24 years of service. She was a member of Central Presbyterian Church. Barbara was a 20-year member and Past President of the Altrusa International of Dayton which is part of a children's literacy program; a member and Past President of the Ohio State Association of Medical Staff Services, and she was "Barbie" the Lady Clown along with her husband "Bis-Kits" for the Antioch Shrine "Funsters". Preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, John Randall "Randy" Webner on March 17, 2023, and by her great granddaughter Coraline Jane Smith on October 29, 2023. She is survived by her loving family; her son Jack Webner and wife Marsha, her daughter Pam Preston and husband Chuck, her twin sister Shirley Bean, 3 grandchildren Connor Webner and wife Cheyenne, Hannah Smith and husband Austin, and Wesley Preston, 4 great grandchildren Hazel Rae Webner, Kiley Dawn Preston, Elowyn Jean Smith and Hayden Devon John Webner, and a great granddaughter on the way, as well as other family members and many dear friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, November 24, 2025, at Central Presbyterian Church, 4699 Lamme Road, Moraine, Ohio 45439 with Rev. Clifford Haddox officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) on Monday at the church. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or to Altrusa Internation of Dayton in memory of Mrs. Barbara N. Webner. In honor of Barbara please feel free to dress casually and if you would like to wear red it was her favorite color.



