Thompson, Barbara Jean



Barbara Thompson, age 86, of Englewood, passed away on Thursday, December 25, 2025. She was born to the late Aaron Housekeeper and Evelyn (Hull) Kunz, on August 23, 1939, in Dayton, Ohio. Barbara retired from Elder-Beerman as a department manager after many years of service. She was a long-time member of Salem Church of God. Barbara enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers. In her spare time, she enjoyed ceramics and puzzles. Above all, Barbara loved her family more than anything. Barbara is survived by her Daughters: Lori Combs and Stacie (Chuck) Roberts; Grandchildren: Aerin (Geoffery) Combs, Ashley (Blake) Chivington, Colin Roberts, and Ross (Anissa) Roberts; Great Grandchildren: Ashton and Avery; along with numerous other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her Husband of 63 years: Dwight Thompson; Infant Children: Jeffrey Eugene and Sarah Elizabeth; Siblings: Linda Carder and Joan Coddington; and Son-In-Law: Gary Combs. A Funeral Service will be held at 5:00 pm, Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, OH 45322) The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 4:00 – 5:00 pm. Interment will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at Dayton National Cemetery (4400 W Third St. Dayton, OH 45428). If desired, memorial donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton (324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420) To view the service for Barbara or leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.kindredfuneralhome.com



