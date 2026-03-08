Barbara Thomas

Thomas, Barbara Renninger



THOMAS, Barbara Page Renninger, age 89, passed away on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at Bethany Village in Centerville, OH. She was born March 31, 1936, in Norristown, Pennsylvania, to the late Nelson H. and Helen Page Renninger. Her husband of 62 years, Franklin B. Thomas III (aka Fritz), also preceded her in death, along with her step-mother Mary Borneman Renninger, step-sister Hazel Lare, and son-in-law Christopher Pray. She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Lynn Pray, and grandson, Jacob Thomas Pray, of Cincinnati, OH. She will be remembered as a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, active church member, and long-time volunteer for many community organizations. Private services are pending. Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel, in care of arrangements.



