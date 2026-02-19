Barbara Smith

Smith, Barbara J.



at age 87, passed away on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at Cypress Pointe Memory Care Facility leaving behind a loving family who will forever miss her. Visitation will be 9 AM, followed by 9:30AM service on Monday, February 23, 2026 at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 5370 Dayton-Liberty Rd. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com



