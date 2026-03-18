Barbara Shearer

Shearer (Engel), Barbara Ann



Barbara A. Shearer (Engel) passed away peacefully on March 11, 2026, in West Chester, Ohio, at the age of 86, surrounded by family. Born on April 30, 1939, in Hamilton, Ohio, Barbara's life was a testament to how much she enjoyed life, her family, and her friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Katherine (Miller) Engel, and stepson Ricky Shearer. She was a loving mother to her daughter Kathy (Rick Biszantz) Chambers, and stepsons Gary Shearer and Mike Shearer, a loving grandmother to Michael Chambers and Timothy (Katie) Guldner, and was an adoring great grandmother. She had special people in her life that she loved like daughters: Susan Barnes, Rachel Roberts-Lakes, and Joyce Vosberg. She also loved her dogs Bella and Zova. She was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church, in Hamilton, Ohio. Barbara loved the Lord, and let her life be an example of what she knew to be true. She sang in the choir and played the handbells for many years and loved every minute spent providing music for worship services. Barbara worked at General Electric Aircraft Engines for 41 years and was very proud of that achievement. She will be remembered for her hearty laugh, her generous smile, her enjoyment of playing with her Card Club friends, adventurous experiences boating, camping, and traveling, as well as for her loyal support of the Cincinnati Reds. Services will be held Saturday, March 21, at Zion Lutheran Church, 212 Front Street, Hamilton, Ohio, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m., a Celebration of Life at 11:00 am, and lunch following. Memorial contributions can be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Barbara's name. Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com