Barbara Murphy

Murphy, Barbara Faye



Barbara Faye Murphy age 86, passed away at Hospice of Dayton on November 7, 2025. She was born at home on a farm in Rose Hill, Ohio in Darke County on November 12, 1938, to parents Walter and Lily (Garrison) Walls who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her husband John Henry Murphy and brothers James Walls and Roger Walls. Barbara is survived by her daughter Ena Murphy, stepdaughter Sean Stone, sons-in-law Steven Payne and Paul Stone, grandson Andrew Stone, and many nephews, nieces and cousins. Special thank you to her nephew Michael Murphy for his caregiving these last several years.



Barbara first graduated from the OSU College of Nursing class of 1960. She ultimately obtained a B.S.N., M.A. and M.S degrees in Nursing. She was a nurse at Miami Valley Hospital. Barbara was on the nursing faculty at Louisiana State University and Wright State University. She was active in the Ohio Nurses Association and worked as a Dayton City School Nurse at Edison Elementary. Barbara was a world traveler with her stepdaughter Sean. She also enjoyed travel closer to home and in Europe with friends and family; attending music performances; watching OSU football, and was an animal lover. She loved visiting her daughter and son-in-law Ena and Steven and their dogs. She will be greatly missed.



A memorial service was previously held for Barbara at Bethany Village. Donations can be made online in Barbara's name to Hospice of Dayton, SICSA, or The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra via Dayton Performing Arts Alliance. Arr. By Tobias-Far Hills Chapel.



